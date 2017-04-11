School fees : Survey shows up to 20% hike this year; parents seek correction

More than half of parents in a countrywide survey have said that the school fees of their children has been hiked between 11 and 20% this year, highlighting the mounting cost of quality education in India.

A study undertaken by website localcircles.com that surveyed 9,000 parents and grandparents found that 54% people said the school increased the fees between 11% and 20%. Fifteen per cent said that the hike was more than 20% and 31% said that the jump was between 0 and 10%. The survey was done in September 2016.

The findings confirm a common grouse of parents across the country: That as schools become more privatised and government institutes fall behind, affording quality education for most middle-class families is becoming a stiff challenge. Some governments – such as that in Delhi – have tried to rein in fees but with varying degrees of success.

“Private schools have been hiking their fee without stating any genuine reason for it. We are fighting for fee regulation, but private schools are running a monopoly since the government schools are not up to the mark,” said Ajay Rai, president, Jharkhand State Parents Association.

There was regional variation captured in the survey as well. More than 75% parents from Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Goa said that school has increased the fee by more than 10%. Around 50 -75% parents from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi said the hike has been more than 10%. Only Gujarat and Bihar parents said schools increased the fee by less than 10%.

Parents in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh and other cities have held protests and sent memorandums to state governments seeking intervention to put an end to the arbitrary fee hikes. The Uttarakhand government has decided to act on the parents’ complaints. “We will regulate the fee hike by public schools and fix a cap for the same to provide relief to parents,” state education minister Arvind Pandey told HT.