Motihari’s most wanted nabbed by Gurgaon police

The crime branch of Gurgaon police arrested a 25-year-old man, who was on ‘Motihari’s most wanted’ gangsters’ list, on Saturday night.

The police identified the gangster as Ram Singh, a resident of Chakia, in Bihar’s Motihari district. It is located 150km from state capital Patna.

According to the police, Ram has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and ransom registered against him.

“After committing a crime, Ram used to lie low in Delhi/NCR for some time before returning to his native Bihar. Once things calmed down, he would return to commit his next crime. We are verifying if he was involved in other cases in this region as well,” Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer, Gurgaon police, said.

Ravinder said that Ram had been taking refuge in the NCR for nearly three months and living in different locations, using aliases every time.

Police said that acting on information, a checkpoint was set up by the anti-vehicle theft unit of crime branch in Sector 15.

Ram was apprehended at the checkpoint and the police recovered a countrymade pistol and a stock of bullets from him.

After conducting a probe, the police found that Ram had been involved in numerous crimes this year and a reward of ₹50,000 had been announced for his capture.

Ram and his gang had opened fire at a police unit in Motihari and managed to evade arrest, while one of his accomplices was injured during retaliatory fire.

He had also opened fire from an AK 47 rifle in a bid to extort school authorities in Bihar’s Sitamarhi. He also shot and killed a rival gangster named Bablu Kumar at Champaran while the latter was in police custody.

Gurgaon police have got in touch with their Bihar counterparts and are simultaneously carrying out their own investigation on whether Ram was involved in other cases in the city as well.