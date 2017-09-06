Bihar road rage: Ex-JD(U) leader’s son Rocky Yadav gets life sentence for murder of Class 12 student

Rakesh Ranjan Yadav alias Rocky Yadav, son of a suspended Janata Dal(United) lawmaker Manorama Devi, and two others were sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment by a court in Bihar’s Gaya in connection with the murder case of Class 12 student Aditya Sachdeva in May 2016.

Rocky’s cousin Tenny Yadav and Devi’s bodyguard Rajesh Kumar were awarded life term by additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Sachchidanand Singh, who also sentenced his businessman father Bindi Yadav to five years in jail.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rocky.

Rocky, Tenny, and Kumar were held guilty last week under for murder, causing hurt, and causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the arms act, which entails death penalty or imprisonment for life.

Bindi was found guilty of harbouring an offender and furnishing false information.

Rocky’s lawyer Kaesar Sarfudd said they would challenge the verdict in the Patna high court. Bindi’s lawyer moved a bail petition soon after the order but the court reserved its verdict on the plea.

Rocky has been convicted of killing Sachdeva, the son of a businessman, on May 7 last year after he overtook Yadav’s Range Rover SUV. Sachdeva was with his friends in a hatchback on the road linking Gaya and Bodh Gaya on his way to attend a birthday party.

Yadav allegedly first fired a warning shot, forcing Sachdeva to stop. He then beat the Class 12 student before shooting him dead.

He went missing after the murder and was arrested on May 10 in a factory owned by his father. Police claimed that Rocky confessed to killing Sachdeva and submitted the chargesheet in less than a month on June 6.

Rocky was granted bail by the Patna high court on October 19 but the Supreme Court cancelled his bail on October 28 and he was sent to jail again. On November 21 the trial court framed charges against all the accused.

Rocky’s mother Devi was also arrested in May for violating the prohibition law. She was later released on bail.

The issue triggered outrage at the time, particularly since Rocky’s mother Manorama Devi was a leader of the ruling party and critics accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of going slow on the case.