Traffic nightmare in Mumbai after heavy rains; flights, train services hit

Heavy rain pounded India’s commercial capital Mumbai for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, flooding vast areas of the city, sparking traffic snarls on key arteries and affecting flights in and out of Maharashtra’s capital. (Live Updates)

Movement of local trains was also affected after the Mumbai-bound Duronto Express derailed in Thane district, about 70 km from Mumbai, early Tuesday impacting thousands of people who take the route to work and business daily.

The Colaba weather bureau, which covers south Mumbai, recorded 152 mm of rain between Monday and Tuesday mornings, the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, met officials said.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 88.4mm during the same period.

Television visuals showed people wading through chest-high water and vehicles crawling through flooded roads.

The met office predicted very heavy rain to continue all through Tuesday and heavy rain for Wednesday.

“A low pressure area that had developed over Odisha has moved westwards towards the central parts of the country. There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over eastern part of the state and a trough that extends over the west coast. All these factors have led to very heavy rain over the Konkan coast, especially Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The incessant rain have also affected the city’s most popular festival, Ganeshotsav, that began on August 25.

Tuesday’s downpour led to waterlogging at locations such as Hindmata, Lalbaug, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mulund and low lying areas in Parel, Worli and Dadar.

Mumbai airport officials said flights were delayed up to 20 minutes, with some flights asked to ‘go-around’ or delay landing.

At least two flights have been diverted to other nearest airports.

Officials said the incessant rain over Monday night and Tuesday have severely affected affected the city’s lifeline, the suburban railway services. More than 70 lakh commuters use the city’s suburban railway services daily.

By afternoon, the Central railway services were running over an hour late due to waterlogging on the tracks. Western railway shut its services at Bandra, also due to waterlogging.

The Harbour line services have been delayed by over half an hour.

All Western railway trains from Bandra towards the city have been stopped.

“The CR services are delayed by nearly an hour-and-half. At Sion, there is waterlogging on the tracks. It took me two-and-half-hours to travel from Mulund to Parel,” said Vishwas Patil, a daily commuter.

Various areas in north Konkan also recorded heavy to very heavy rain in the last 24 hours with Alibaug recording 161mm and adjoining regions of Dahanu and Harnai also recording three digit figures.

Navi Mumbai too received 119.85 mm rain in the past 24 hours.

A number of subways, parks and gardens and playgrounds have been inundated by rainwaters. However, the public transport system has not been affected.

(with inputs from Aroosa Ahmed )