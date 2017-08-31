Over 4,200 people recommended rape convict Ram Rahim for Padma award

More than 4,200 people recommended ‘Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan’ for a Padma award in 2017, while the self-styled godman proposed his own name for the honour five times.

According to the list of recommendations or nominations for Padma Awards 2017, the Union home ministry received 18,768 applications. The highest 4,208 recommendations, including two from ‘Saintgorge William Sonet’ and ‘India Saintgorge’, both from Hissar in Haryana, were received for conferring any one of the three Padma awards on the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief, reveal documents accessed by PTI.

All recommendations were marked in the name of ‘Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan’ and almost all had come from Sirsa in Haryana, the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

Gurmeet, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two followers earlier this week, recommended himself five times. While his address was given as Sirsa three times, on the other two applications, he gave Hissar and Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

According to the documents, of the five recommendations, one was for ‘Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan’ by ‘Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji InsanSaintgorge’.

The overwhelming majority of those who recommended the dera chief’s name for the highest civilian honour in the country used single names like Abha, Aditya, Akbar, Alfez, Baljinder, Milky, Gajal, Komal, Jony, Jesse and Ishwar.

An Amit, based in Sirsa, recommended Gurmeet’s name 31 times, and a Sunil nominated him 27 times.

The Padma awards seek to recognise works of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.