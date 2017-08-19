Spain: Muslims express innocence in Barcelona gathering

A small group of Muslims have gathered at Barcelona’s Las Ramblas promenade to insist they aren’t terrorists in the wake of the twin vehicle attacks that killed 14 people and injured dozens.

The protest by about 100 members of Barcelona’s Muslim community was held at the Canaletas Fountain at the top of the promenade.

They shouted “We are not terrorists” and “Islam is peace.”

Catalan’s Moroccan community, in particular, has been in the spotlight after the four main suspects in the attacks claimed Moroccan roots.