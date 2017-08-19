 Spain: Muslims express innocence in Barcelona gathering | world-news | Hindustan Times
Spain: Muslims express innocence in Barcelona gathering

A small group of Muslims have gathered at Barcelona’s Las Ramblas promenade to insist they aren’t terrorists in the wake of the twin vehicle attacks that killed 14 people and injured dozens.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2017 21:19 IST
A woman holds a banner reading in Spanish:
A woman holds a banner reading in Spanish: "I am Muslim and Catalan, not a terrorist. Islam is Peace", during a protest by the Muslim community to condemn the vehicle attacks, in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP)

The protest by about 100 members of Barcelona’s Muslim community was held at the Canaletas Fountain at the top of the promenade.

They shouted “We are not terrorists” and “Islam is peace.”

Catalan’s Moroccan community, in particular, has been in the spotlight after the four main suspects in the attacks claimed Moroccan roots.

