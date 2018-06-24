 Nine killed in Andhra Pradesh as bus hits auto-rickshaw | andhra pradesh | Hindustan Times
Nine killed in Andhra Pradesh as bus hits auto-rickshaw

Nine people were killed and four injured when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Sunday. The accident occurred near Somayajulapalle on Kurnool-Nandyal highway.

andhra pradesh Updated: Jun 24, 2018 10:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Vijayawada
According to police, three auto-rickshaws were coming from wrong direction. While two vehicles passed safely, the third was hit by the bus.

A group of villagers from Penugondla and Kalapari villages had boarded the auto-rickshaws to go to Mahanandi village near Nandyal town for Naturopathy treatment. Most of the deceased were old and ill.

