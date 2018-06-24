Nine killed in Andhra Pradesh as bus hits auto-rickshaw

Nine people were killed and four injured when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred near Somayajulapalle on Kurnool-Nandyal highway.

The state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus hit the auto, which was carrying 13 people. While seven died on the spot, two others succumbed in a nearby hospital. The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Kurnool.

According to police, three auto-rickshaws were coming from wrong direction. While two vehicles passed safely, the third was hit by the bus.

A group of villagers from Penugondla and Kalapari villages had boarded the auto-rickshaws to go to Mahanandi village near Nandyal town for Naturopathy treatment. Most of the deceased were old and ill.