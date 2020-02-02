e-paper
Three streams of classical music to come together on one platform

Three streams of classical music to come together on one platform

Get set for a cultural treat this Wednesday, as three young classical music exponents will perform in the Capital.

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:57 IST
Ruchika Garg
Delhi
Get set for a cultural treat this Wednesday, as three young classical music exponents will perform in the Capital. The third-year celebration of Geetam Vadyam Nrityam will feature three streams of music - dance, instrumental and vocal in the form of a Kathak performance, a sitar and Khayal recital.

“Generally an artist of only one genre performs, but I want to bring all three forms together. The purpose of these performances is to bring lesser-known talented artists to the forefront. We want to show that art is a serious profession and one needs to pour their heart and soul into it. There are entry tickets but students will get 50% off. Though we organise the event annually, from now we will do so quarterly, this is the first edition,” says Sumeet Anand, founder secretary of Pandit Siyaram Tiwari Memorial Sangeet Trust, the organiser.

Sitar player Indrajit Roy Chowdhury, who will perform with tabla maestro Zakir A Hussain, is excited. A versatile musician, he has performed with distinguished artists from other genres including the acclaimed jazz musician Wynton Marsalis. “This the first time I will perform with Zakir Hussain in the late evening. We have chosen the night ragas to enthral the crowd,” he says.

Shubham Modi, who will stage a Khayal recital, says, “The time adds to the intricacy and beauty of the words and mood. Each raga has a time and when sung at that time, they sound more enhanced. I’ll perform Puriya Dhanashree, an evening raga.”

Siddhi Goel, a disciple of Pandit Jai Kishan Maharaj, will perform Kathak. “I will begin my recital with an invocation on Lord Shiva, Damaru, and then present Taal Sangam, a combination of three time cycles, followed by a Tarana. The performance will end with a bhajan, Meri Suno Naath,” she says.

Catch it live

What: Geetam Vadyam Nrityam

Where: Sadhana School of Music, Alaknanda

When: February 5

Timing: 6 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri on the Violet line

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

