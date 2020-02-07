Arvind Kejriwal goes to Hanuman temple ahead of voting, tweets what God told him

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:46 IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boss Arvind Kerjiwal headed to Hanuman temple on Friday to offer prayers. Kejriwal, who had earlier complimented party workers for the campaign, declared that he had prayed for the progress of the national capital and the country.

“Received the blessings from lord Hanuman at CP’s ancient Hanuman Temple. Prayed for Delhi and India’s progress. God said, ‘You are doing good work, continue to serve people like this. Leave the fruits (of hard work) to me. All will be well’” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal had invoked lord Hanuman on February 5 too that had provoked barbs from the BJP, which is tipped to be his party’s chief rival in the electoral contest.

“BJP is troubled since I read Hanuman Chaalisa. I desire that they read it daily too. They will find peace and their language will improve too,” his February 5 tweet said.

A day earlier, he had welcomed Centre’s announcement to set up a 15-member trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, surprising many who had questioned the timing of the announcement by the Modi government.

“There is no right time for good work,” Kejriwal said, virtually endorsing the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday morning.

He even congratulated the people of the country, saying this was a good thing.

“Some people are asking about the timing. There is no right time for good work. Let’s make announcements for good work,” Kejriwal said before adding, “I want them to make more announcements today as well as tomorrow and there is no problem,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal was not the only Delhi politician seeking divine intervention on Friday, BJP Delhi chief, Manoj Tiwari also visited the famous Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples in Delhi and offered prayers.

“I prayed for the happiness of the people of Delhi and also sought blessings of the goddesses to enable people to cast their vote judiciously,” Tiwari said.

Voting for the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi will take place at over 13,000 polling booths across the city from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday and results will be declared after counting of votes on February 11.