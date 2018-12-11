Assembly elections result 2018: As results come in, parties begin celebrations across 5 states

Counting of votes is underway in the five states. With the initial trends hinting at Congress victories in the three major states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh celebrations have already begun. In the northeast, sweets were distributed at the Mizo National Front (MNF) office in Aizawl soon after initial trends hinted at a possible shot at government formation for the party.

In Telangana, where K Chandrashekar Rao’s gamble paid off with the TRS leading in more than a hundred seats, celebrations broke out at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, which was awash in a sea of pink as party cadres dressed in the party’s pink colour turned up to celebrate the victory.

With the Congress leading in Rajasthan by a margin of nearly 20 seats, the Congress party began its celebrations outside the AICC office in Jaipur. Firecrackers brought to the office by Jagdish Sharma were kept prepared for later in the day.

Speaking about the initial trends, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, “It’s too early. Anything can be said only after 12 pm. Leads of only postal ballots have come till now. I am confident that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress will form government. We have favourable situation in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also.”

In Tonk, Congress workers celebrated outside the house of Sachin Pilot, who was reported to be leading in the initial rounds.

Early in the morning, Congress workers performed a havan in Delhi outside the residence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The havan was performed ostensibly to ensure that the party won the elections. Later, the Congress workers burst crackers outside the party chief’s home.

Congress had been banking on anti-incumbency in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to defeat the ruling BJP. Over the last 25 years, Rajasthan has elected a new government every election. This time around, the Congress is banking on that sentiment of the state to defeat the saffron party in the state. At 10 am, as per the initial trends, the Congress had taken the lead in 100 seats with the BJP leading in 72 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is banking on triple anti-incumbency against the BJP which has been in power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the state’s chief minister for the last 15 years. As initial trends came in, the Congress had taken the lead in 105 seats at 10am.

