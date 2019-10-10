e-paper
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress's training camp today

Congress leaders working in the social media campaign said that the digital training camp will focus on how to push out poll-related content.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:35 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ahead of upcoming Haryana assembly elections, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed a public meeting in Rohtak on Wednesday.
Ahead of upcoming Haryana assembly elections, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed a public meeting in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo )
         

The Congress’s social media department is conducting workshops for its volunteers in poll-bound states, with the first one to be held on Wednesday at Gurugram to firm up the efforts of the Haryana Congress. State president Kumari Selja and senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will participate in the workshop.

The workshop will be one of the first visible steps taken up by Rohan Gupta after he took over as the chairman of the department last month from outgoing chief Divya Spandana. A similar exercise will be carried out in Mumbai on October 11.

The workshop will be conducted by digital agency DesignBoxed, which has earlier carried out digital and publicity campaigns for the party, especially in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It remains unclear whether a similar workshop will be held in Jharkhand, as the agency has not yet been engaged by the state unit yet.

Leaders working in the social media campaign said that the digital training camp will focus on how to push out poll-related content. “Volunteers will be taught ways of countering fake news, and to push out the party’s narrative,” said a party leader involved in the process. The relevant content will be created by the agency, the leader added.

The social media team is introducing a reward system, under which volunteers will be felicitated by the presidents of the state unit for exemplary work. The team is also working on building backend units across states to help churn out content for elections.

A party functionary involved with the process said that the workshop is a flight from the party’s earlier training camps. “Most of our workshops were held indoors so that strategies and content could be kept under wraps,” said the functionary.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:25 IST

