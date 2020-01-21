e-paper
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Congress releases final list of candidates, Parvez Hashmi to contest from Okhla

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Congress releases final list of candidates, Parvez Hashmi to contest from Okhla

The Congress fielded 66 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. For the remaining four seats, the party has partnered with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Names of the four RJD candidates were also announced on Tuesday.

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress supporters gather for filing of nomination by one of the party candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, New Delhi, Monday, January 20, 2020.
Congress supporters gather for filing of nomination by one of the party candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, New Delhi, Monday, January 20, 2020.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo )
         

The Congress party on Tuesday released its final list of five candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and MLA Parvez Hashmi, who was a minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, has been fielded from Okhla constituency and former four-time legislator Mukesh Sharma will be the party’s candidate from Vikaspuri.

The Okhla constituency has been in the limelight over the last month in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The Congress party is supporting the protesters.

Congress’ Hashmi will face AAP’s sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan and BJP’s Brahm Singh.

The other Congress candidates in Tuesday’s list are Jai Prakash Panwar from Madipur, Praveen Rana from Bijwasan, and Mohinder Chaudhary from Mehrauli.

 

The party had on Monday released its second list of seven candidates, which included Romesh Sabharwal, a first-timer, as the candidate from New Delhi who will face Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The list also included Amareesh Gautam, former legislator from Kondli and Patparganj, who rejoined the party from the BJP . He will be contesting from Kondli seat.

Delhi University student leader Rocky Tuseed will face Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Raghav Chaddha and BJP’s RP Singh on the Rajendra Nagar seat.

The Congress fielded 66 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. For the remaining four seats, the party has partnered with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Names of the four RJD candidates were also announced on Tuesday.

