Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Here’s How One Can Update Address and Name in Voter-ID Card Online

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:09 IST

The Delhi assembly elections 2020 are expected to be majorly fought between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Voting in the Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has already issued the electoral roll with the name of all eligible voters. The electoral list can be downloaded online from the link (http://ceodelhidr.nic.in/Default.aspx).

The names on the list are based on the electoral list of 2015, with certain additions and omissions. However, if you have shifted to a new address, or made changes to your name, you need to update these details in the voter card.

Updating address and name in the voter list is easy and can be done online.

One can update name and address on the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 voter list online by logging on to the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in (https://www.nvsp.in/Account/Login).

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Steps to update address online

Step 1: Log on to the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in.

Step 2: If you have moved to another constituency, click on Form 6 under apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC.

Step 3: If you have moved from one place of residence to another within the same constituency, click on Form 8A.

Step 4: Fill in all the mandatory details, including your name, date of birth, state, constituency, current as well as permanent address.

Step 5: Upload all the supporting documents, including photograph, proof of address and proof of age.

Step 6: Submit the form online along with all the uploaded documents.

You can track your application online through a reference number, which will be given to you once you have successfully filled the form. Followed by address verification by electoral officer, you will be issues new Voter ID card.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Steps to update name online

Step 1: Log on to National Voters’ Service Portal at www.nvsp.in.

Step 2: Select “Correction of entries in electoral roll” from the tabs on left side.

Step 3: Click on ‘Form 8’ and fill in the required details like state and assembly/parliamentary constituency to which you belong, name, gender, age, details of family members, complete address etc.

Step 4: Enter the required details of your current Voter-ID card.

Step 5: Upload all the supporting documents, including latest photograph, a valid ID and address proof.

Step 6: Click on ‘My Name’ tab and enter the place from where you are making the request.

Step 7: Provide latest contact information such as mobile number and email ID.

Step 8: Verify and click on “submit”.