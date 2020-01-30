Delhi Assembly election 2020: Here’s step-by-step procedure on how to vote on February 8

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:17 IST

Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8. Around 1.46 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of the candidates who are in fray in 70 seats.

Voting will be held in 13,750 polling booths that will be set up at 2,689 locations. Results of Delhi election 2020 will be announced on February 11.

Three major parties -- Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-- are eyeing to form the new government in the national capital.

Delhi will see many young as well as first-time voters exercise their right to franchise in the upcoming assembly election.

Here is a guide on how to vote

• First and foremost, check if your name is there on the voter list.

• Find out the polling booth where you will have to go and cast your vote.

• The Election Commission of India (ECI) has fixed the polling time from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on February 8.

• Ensure that you are carrying your valid voter ID card or any other identification document such as PAN (permanent account number) card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license among other accepted identity proofs.

• Follow the queue and wait for your turn to get into the polling booth. Also, follow the directives by security personnel and polling booth officers deployed at the booth.

• Once you enter the booth, you will see three poling officers. The first polling officer will check your name on the voter list and match it with the identification card.

• You will then be asked to move to the second polling officer who will put ink on either of your index fingers and issue a slip. The officer will also ask you to sign against your name in the register, which is Form 17 A.

• Handover the slip to the third polling officer and show the inked finger. Now, you will be allowed to proceed to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

• Make sure that you are not using your mobile phone, not taking pictures of the polling booth and following ways asked by the polling officers.

• Once the voter reaches the EVM, he/she will find blue buttons against which the name of the candidate in the fray from that particular constituency and his/her party name will be listed.

• Select the candidate and press the button against the name you wish to vote for in the Delhi Assembly election 2020.

• Once you press the button on the EVM, a light next to the name of the candidate and his/her party will glow and you would hear a beep sound indicating that your vote has been accepted.

• The name of the candidate you have voted for and his/her party symbol will be displayed on the screen of the VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) for seven seconds after which the slip will automatically drop into the sealed VVPAT box.

• If you find the name of the candidate and his/her party that you voted for on VVPAT slip does not match with the one you pressed on EVM, then immediately lodge a complaint with the presiding polling officer.

• Also, when you are casting your vote, make sure that there is no one around you and that no one in the polling booth is influencing you to vote in favour of any particular candidate or party.

• Remember that you have to physically go and cast your vote. No one else can vote for you.