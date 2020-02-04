Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Kalkaji candidates

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 04:11 IST

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8. Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 24 new faces for the polls.

From Kalkaji, AAP dropped sitting MLA Avtar Singh and gave a ticket to Atishi. She is a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi represented AAP from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency but lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Atishi will be contesting against BJP’s Dharamvir Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra. Singh is the head of the BJP’s booth management wing in Delhi.

Congress candidate Shivani Chopra is the daughter of Subhash Chopra, the Delhi Congress chief. Subhash Chopra has been a three-time MLA from Kalkaji.

The counting of votes and results of will be announced on February 11.

The Kalkaji constituency fell into AAP’s kitty in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections when Avtar Singh defeated BJP’s Harmeet Singh Kalka by 19,769 votes. Avtar Singh bagged 55,104 votes, while Harmeet Singh Kalka managed to get 35,335 votes.

AAP won the Delhi Assembly election in 2015 with a thumping majority. The party won 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The remaining 3 seats went to the BJP.

Delhi assembly elections 2020

Date of polling: February 8

Date of counting: February 11

KALKAJI Constituency:

Sitting MLA: Avtar Singh (AAP)

Winning margin in 2015: 19,769 votes

Runner up and party: Harmeet Singh Kalka (BJP)

Number of voters in 2015: 1,64,319

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 64.85%

Number of male voters in 2015: 92,072

Number of female voters in 2015: 72,236