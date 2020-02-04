Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Mangol Puri candidates

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 02:34 IST

Rakhi Birla from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) represents Mangol Puri assembly constituency and will once again contest from here in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

Birla is the deputy speaker of the outgoing Delhi Assembly. She became the youngest-ever cabinet minister of Delhi in 2013. She had won from Mangolpuri in 2015 Delhi polls too.

BJP has fielded prominent Valmiki leader Karam Singh Karma for the Mangol Puri seat. He had joined BJP from AAP last year.

The Congress candidate from Mangol Puri is Rajesh Lilothia, a former working president of the Delhi Congress. Lilothia had contested the last three Delhi assembly elections from Patel Nagar seat on a Congress ticket.

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Rakhi Birla won from Mangol Puri by over 22,000 votes. Birla got 60,534 while Raj Kumar Chauhan of the Congress received 37,835 and came second. BJP’s Surjeet Kumar was in the third spot with 27,889 votes.

Rakhi Birla came to prominence after the 2013 Delhi polls when she defeated four-time MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan of the Congress. She was made the minister of women and child development, social welfare and languages in the Delhi government from December 28, 2013 to February 14, 2014.

The Delhi Assembly elections of 2015 saw AAP win 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won just 3 seats while the Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years till 2013, could not win even a single seat.

Delhi assembly election 2020

Date of polling: February 8

Counting date: February 11

Mangol Puri

Sitting MLA: Rakhi Birla of AAP

Winning margin in 2015: 22,699

Runner up name, party: Raj Kumar Chauhan of INC

Number of voters in 2015: 1,78,940

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 72.12 %

Number of male voters in 2015: 96,113

Number of female voters in 2015: 82,818