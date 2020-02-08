Delhi assembly election 2020: PM Modi urges voters to turn up in record numbers

assembly-elections

As voting for the Delhi assembly elections began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to be a part of the festival of democracy by coming out to vote in maximum numbers.

“Today is the day of voting for the Delhi assembly elections. I appeal all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in maximum numbers and create a new voting record,” the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

“Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers,” he added.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।



More than 14.7 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi assembly election for the 672 candidates in the fray in the keenly-watched battle for the national capital.

In the last assembly elections in 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had got three seats and the Congress zero.

Kejriwal’s AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term and the BJP is looking to win by cashing in on Prime Minister Modi’s appeal.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi under the leadership of former chief minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to the AAP in the 2015 polls, is hoping for a revival.