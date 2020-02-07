e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Zero tolerance for graft, says Manish Sisodia after OSD’s arrest in bribery case

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Zero tolerance for graft, says Manish Sisodia after OSD’s arrest in bribery case

The arrest of senior Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, came just two days before the Delhi assembly elections on February 8.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:18 IST
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for the strictest action against the officer on special duty in the Delhi government secretariat arrested in an alleged bribery case.
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for the strictest action against the officer on special duty in the Delhi government secretariat arrested in an alleged bribery case.

The arrest of senior Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, came just two days before the Delhi assembly elections on February 8.

Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Thursday after he was caught in a trap case of Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST.

“I have come to know that CBI has arrested a GST inspector taking bribe. This officer was also posted in my office as OSD. The CBI should immediately punish him severely. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in the last five years,” Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

“I have no issues with the timing of the arrest. Whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately. We have zero-tolerance for corruption,” he also said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Madhav was taken to the central agency’s headquarters for questioning after the arrest. The agency refused to share further details on the arrest.

According to an order, Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia immediately after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in 2015.

