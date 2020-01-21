‘All they want is to defeat me’: Arvind Kejriwal challenges opponents

assembly-elections

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has said all the parties have come together to defeat him in the Assembly elections, but his priority is Delhi’s welfare and to take the city forward on the path of development.

“On one hand, there are BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD and on the other hand, there are schools, hospitals, water, free electricity, freee rides for women and people of Delhi. My aim is to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward (on the path of development), and all they want is to defeat me,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday morning.

Kejriwal will file nomination for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. He is contesting from New Delhi seat, and is seeking to win from there for the third time.

While Congress has fielded former Delhi NSUI president Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat, the BJP has chosen Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav to take on Kejriwal.

This is Sabharwal’s first major election in his political career.

He had shared two images of his resume on Twitter on Monday requesting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to notice his sincerity to the party and allow him a ticket from the Congress for the Delhi polls.

Yadav, meanwhile, is a lawyer and worked his way up the ranks as the district president and general secretary of the Yuva Morcha in Delhi.

The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time contest the Assembly polls in alliance with another party. It has left four seats for its ally the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for more than two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last assembly polls in 2015 with the AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11.