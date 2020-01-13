e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Delhi CEO issues notice to AAP, BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Delhi CEO issues notice to AAP, BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: The Delhi CEO has issued two notices against the AAP and one against the Delhi unit of the BJP. AAP was issued the notice for allegedly making a video of Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 8 in a single phase. The counting will be done on February 11.
The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 8 in a single phase. The counting will be done on February 11.(CEO, Delhi Office/Twitter)
         

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office (CEO) on Monday issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and not abiding by the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The Delhi CEO has issued two notices against the AAP and one against the Delhi unit of the BJP.

AAP was issued the notice for allegedly making a video of Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

A video mash-up was tweeted from AAP’s official tweeter handle which shows Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of AAP’s campaign song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’. The tweet captioned “#LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it.”

The second notice against the AAP is for a campaign video showing children singing and dancing despite the instruction of ECI and NCPCR.

The notice issued to Delhi BJP was based on a complaint filed by the AAP for making an unsubstantiated allegation against the city’s ruling party on the Twitter account.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 8 in a single phase. The counting will be done on February 11.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6 immediately after the election dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Suni Arora.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
‘Doesn’t have guts to do it’: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi on economy
‘Doesn’t have guts to do it’: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi on economy
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Here’s why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants
Here’s why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news