BJP candidate Kapil Mishra gets notice over ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:00 IST

The Returning Officer (RO) has issued a showcause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kapil Mishra over his tweet on Delhi Assembly elections.

The notice has listed Mishra’s tweets posted on Thursday and said, “Clause 1(1) of the Model Code of Conduct stipulates that no party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religion or linguistic.”

It further says that Mishra’s act violates the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the same is punishable under law; he has been asked to explain why action should not be initiated against him.

This comes after Election Commission of India (ECI) sought a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Mishra’s tweet, ANI reported.

Mishra had said in the tweet that the assembly elections on February 8 will be like an India-Pakistan match.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮

𝘃𝘀

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻



8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶



8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

He had further explained his tweets and claimed that the protest against citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh is Pakistan sponsored. “Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh. Mini Pakistans are being created in Delhi. The Indian law is not followed in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh and Inderlok. Pakistani hooligans have captured the streets of Delhi,” Mishra said in his tweet posted in Hindi on Thursday.

He also said that mini Pakistans are being created in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress and that these seditious people will get an answer from patriotic Indians on February 8. “AAP and Congress have created these mini-Pakistans, like the one in Shaheen Bagh. They will get the answer from India on February 8. Whenever seditious people create a Pakistan in India, they will come face-to-face with patriotic Indians,” Mishra said.

Mishra was removed as minister by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP lawmaker under the anti-defection law.

He joined the BJP in August last year.

Mishra, who has often found himself in controversy, is a BJP candidate from Model Town in north Delhi. He faces AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi.

Mishra was criticised for a tweet with communal overtones during Diwali last year. The post was later taken down by Twitter for violating its guidelines.

The Aam Aadmi Party had complained to the Election Commission on Wednesday alleging “wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency” and demanded cancellation of his candidature.

Delhi, which has 70 seats, is slated to go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.