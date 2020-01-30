Delhi Assembly elections 2020: How to vote using EVM and VVPAT

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:06 IST

The battle for 70-seat Delhi assembly will take place on February 8, 2020. The results of the single-phase Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be declared on February 11.

The main electoral battle will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP swept the polls winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly.

Here is how you can vote in the Delhi elections using the EVM and VVPAT:

1. Go to your nearest polling booth.

2. Confirm that your name is present in the electoral roll.

3. Ensure that you have your Voter ID or any of the 11 alternative IDs approved by the Election Commission of India.

4. On entering the booth, the voter will be asked to produce the ID before the polling officer.

5. The second polling officer will put a mark on your finger with indelible ink and will give a paper slip and will ask the person to sign a register which will basically by Form 17A.

6. The third polling official will take the slip given by the second polling official and check whether your finger has been inked or not. After this, the voter will be directed towards the EVM.

7. On reaching the EVM, the voter has to press the button next to the symbol of the candidate of his or her choice.

8. On pressing the button the machine will make a beep sound and a slip will appear on the window of the VVPAT machine next to the EVM.

9. With this slip the voter can see for which candidate or party has their vote been registered. It shows the name, serial number and symbol of the candidate that has been voted for. The slip will be visible on the window for only 7 seconds after which it will get dropped in a sealed VVPAT box.