e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Postal ballots, pick-and-drop services for senior citizens, disabled voters

Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Postal ballots, pick-and-drop services for senior citizens, disabled voters

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has announced many facilities for senior citizens (over 80 years) and persons with disability.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To avail the facility an absentee voter can fill an application, along with Form 12D and submit it to Delhi CEO between January 14 and January 19.
To avail the facility an absentee voter can fill an application, along with Form 12D and submit it to Delhi CEO between January 14 and January 19.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Voting in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 is scheduled on February 8, while the counting of votes and results will be announced on February 11.

The rules and regulations along with FAQs have been posted on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

The three major political parties who will fight it out in the Delhi polls are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has announced many facilities for senior citizens (over 80 years) and persons with disability.

The Election Commission has announced postal ballot facility for absentee voters, which includes PwD (persons with disability) and senior citizens. There will be mobile team of volunteers that will go to absentee voter’s residence after receiving a request.

To avail the facility an absentee voter can fill an application, along with Form 12D and submit it to Delhi CEO between January 14 and January 19.

Disabled voters will be provided with facilities such as ramp, wheelchair, pick-up and drop facilities and Braille voter photo slips. There will also be sign language volunteers deployed at all polling stations.

Also, for the first time, the voters can now avail the digital photo voter slips facility, which contains QR codes. For this, one can download ‘Voter Helpline’ app, available on Google Play Store and Apple app store. They will then have to download their digital photo voter slip. You can also use the facility by linking mobile number with voter ID card or EPIC number.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news