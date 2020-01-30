Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Postal ballots, pick-and-drop services for senior citizens, disabled voters

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:13 IST

Voting in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 is scheduled on February 8, while the counting of votes and results will be announced on February 11.

The rules and regulations along with FAQs have been posted on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

The three major political parties who will fight it out in the Delhi polls are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has announced many facilities for senior citizens (over 80 years) and persons with disability.

The Election Commission has announced postal ballot facility for absentee voters, which includes PwD (persons with disability) and senior citizens. There will be mobile team of volunteers that will go to absentee voter’s residence after receiving a request.

To avail the facility an absentee voter can fill an application, along with Form 12D and submit it to Delhi CEO between January 14 and January 19.

Disabled voters will be provided with facilities such as ramp, wheelchair, pick-up and drop facilities and Braille voter photo slips. There will also be sign language volunteers deployed at all polling stations.

Also, for the first time, the voters can now avail the digital photo voter slips facility, which contains QR codes. For this, one can download ‘Voter Helpline’ app, available on Google Play Store and Apple app store. They will then have to download their digital photo voter slip. You can also use the facility by linking mobile number with voter ID card or EPIC number.