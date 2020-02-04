Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Timarpur candidates
A part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Timarpur will see a three-cornered fight in the 2020vDelhi Assembly elections.
Dilip Pandey is the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Timarpur. He is a well-known activist and writer and a former convener of the Delhi unit of AAP.
Timarpur is one of the seats where AAP hasn’t given ticket to the sitting MLA and gone for a fresh face.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Surendra Singh Bittu, a two-time former Congress MLA from Timarpur. Last year, Bittu had jumped ship from Congress to BJP.
The Congress candidate from Timarpur is Amar Lata Sangwan, a councilor from the area. Sangwan had won from Timarpur in the 2017 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.
In the 2015 assembly elections, Pankaj Pushkar of AAP defeated Rajni Abbi of BJP by a margin of 20, 647 votes.
Pankaj Pushkar got 64, 477 votes, while Rajni Abbi got 43, 830.
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi in 2015. The BJP bagged three seats.
The Congress, which had been in power in Delhi for three consecutive terms till 2013, could not even win one seat in the 2015 elections.
Date of polling: February 8
Counting date: February 11
Timarpur
Sitting MLA: Pankaj Pushkar of AAP
Winning margin in 2015: 20,647
Runner up name, party: Rajni Abbi, BJP
Number of voters in 2015: 1,88,992
Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 66.86%
Number of male voters in 2015: 1,04,030
Number of female voters in 2015: 84,942
