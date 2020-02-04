e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Timarpur candidates

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Timarpur candidates

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11.

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 04:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters showing ink-marked finger at IP Ext School in East Delhi , India.
Voters showing ink-marked finger at IP Ext School in East Delhi , India.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

A part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Timarpur will see a three-cornered fight in the 2020vDelhi Assembly elections.

Dilip Pandey is the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Timarpur. He is a well-known activist and writer and a former convener of the Delhi unit of AAP.

Timarpur is one of the seats where AAP hasn’t given ticket to the sitting MLA and gone for a fresh face.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Surendra Singh Bittu, a two-time former Congress MLA from Timarpur. Last year, Bittu had jumped ship from Congress to BJP.

The Congress candidate from Timarpur is Amar Lata Sangwan, a councilor from the area. Sangwan had won from Timarpur in the 2017 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Pankaj Pushkar of AAP defeated Rajni Abbi of BJP by a margin of 20, 647 votes.

Pankaj Pushkar got 64, 477 votes, while Rajni Abbi got 43, 830.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi in 2015. The BJP bagged three seats.

The Congress, which had been in power in Delhi for three consecutive terms till 2013, could not even win one seat in the 2015 elections.

Delhi assembly elections 2020

Date of polling: February 8

Counting date: February 11

Timarpur

Sitting MLA: Pankaj Pushkar of AAP

Winning margin in 2015: 20,647

Runner up name, party: Rajni Abbi, BJP

Number of voters in 2015: 1,88,992

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 66.86%

Number of male voters in 2015: 1,04,030

Number of female voters in 2015: 84,942

