Home / Assembly Elections / AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian leads in Delhi Cantonment

AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian leads in Delhi Cantonment

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Delhi Cantonment Assembly seat. INC candidate Sandeep Tanwar is contesting against AAP candidate Virendra Singh Kadian and Manish Singh of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Feb 11, 2020
Poll Counting for Delhi Cantonment will take place on February 11.
Poll Counting for Delhi Cantonment will take place on February 11.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Cantonment is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. Virendra Singh Kadian is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sandeep Tanwar of Indian National Congress and Manish Singh of the BJP. AAP’s Surender Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Delhi Cantonment seats are:

Virendra Singh Kadian-- AAP

Sandeep Tanwar -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

Manish Singh -- BJP

According to early trends, AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian is leading in Delhi Cantonment.

