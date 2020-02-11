AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian leads in Delhi Cantonment
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Delhi Cantonment Assembly seat. INC candidate Sandeep Tanwar is contesting against AAP candidate Virendra Singh Kadian and Manish Singh of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:46 IST
Delhi Cantonment is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. Virendra Singh Kadian is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sandeep Tanwar of Indian National Congress and Manish Singh of the BJP. AAP’s Surender Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Delhi Cantonment seats are:
Virendra Singh Kadian-- AAP
Sandeep Tanwar -- INC
Manish Singh -- BJP
According to early trends, AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian is leading in Delhi Cantonment.
