AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian leads in Delhi Cantonment

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:46 IST

Delhi Cantonment is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. Virendra Singh Kadian is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sandeep Tanwar of Indian National Congress and Manish Singh of the BJP. AAP’s Surender Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Delhi Cantonment seats are:

Virendra Singh Kadian-- AAP

Sandeep Tanwar -- INC

Manish Singh -- BJP

According to early trends, AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian is leading in Delhi Cantonment.