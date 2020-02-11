Gandhi Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting begins at 8 am

assembly-elections

The counting of votes on Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency will start at 8 am and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat is under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat are:

Anil Kumar Bajpai – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Arvinder Singh Lovely – Indian National Congress (INC)

Tikraj Singh - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Naveen Chaudhary – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Ravindra Kumar – Independent

Md. Haroon - Independent

Mukesh Kumar – Independent

In the 2015 elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Anil Kumar Bajpai had won the seat. He defeated Jitender Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 7,482 votes. In 2019, Bajpai left AAP and joined BJP.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly, in 2015, had 1,68,775 electors. Out of the total number of electors, 95,791 were males and 72,982 were females. In 2015, the constituency witnessed 66.7 per cent voter turnout.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, a veteran political leader who held several portfolios under Sheila Dikshit-led government in Delhi, contested on INC’s ticket this year. This time, Anil Kumar Bajpai contested on BJP’s ticket, he is a former AAP member. Naveen Choudhary who contested on AAP’s ticket is a social worker and a first time contestant.

This year seven candidates contested from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat. In 2015, nine candidates contested.

