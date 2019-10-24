Admin prepares for counting; 7.17 lakh votes to be tallied

assembly-elections

The counting of more than 7.17 lakh votes cast by electorates on October 21 in the four constituencies of the district, namely Gurgaon, Badshahpur, Sohna and Pataudi, will be held at Government College for Girls, Sector 14, on Thursday, stated a press statement released by the district administration.

The counting will decide the fate of 54 candidates from various political parties who had contested the election.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner and district election officer, said, in a press statement, that the counting of votes for Gurgaon constituency will be conducted in 24 rounds, Badshahpur in 13 rounds, and Pataudi and Sohna in 17 rounds each.

Khatri further said, “For holding free, fair and transparent polls, various guidelines and instructions have been given to the staff that have to be followed during the counting process. The training session for the counting supervisor, assistant, and micro- observers was successfully conducted on Wednesday. All the preparation for the final day has been completed.

Counting will start at 8 am on Thursday. More than 2 lakh votes cast by electorates of Badshahpur in 362 polling booths will be counted in 13 rounds. It will be handled by 84 counting officers, who will be accompanied by a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and assistant.

Likewise, for the Gurgaon constituency, the counting of 1,89,072 votes given in 329 polling booths will take place in 24 rounds. A staff of 42 officials will be conducting the counting for Gurgaon. The constituency reported the lowest voter turnout of 52.6%.

For Pataudi, with a voter turnout of 1,36,745, the counting will take place in 17 rounds by a staff of 45 people.

In Sohna, where 1,63,954 people exercised their franchise in 238 polling booths, the counting will be carried out by 42 officials in 17 rounds.

There is tough fight on all the four seats of Gurugram district in Gurgaon, Badshahpur, Pataudi, and Sohna as the opposition parties are expecting that a low turnout is likely to give them a better chance of victory in the election.

