Haryana Assembly Polls: Balwant Singh, Sadhaura MLA

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:54 IST

Balwant Singh is the BJP MLA from Sadhaura (reserved) assembly constituency of Haryana.

A third-time legislator, Balwant was elected from Sadhaura in 2000 and 2005 on the INLD ticket. He joined the BJP in 2014 and the saffron party won the seat after 32 years.

Educational qualification: BA with economics

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 4.95 crore

Moveable: Rs 70.6 lakh

Immovable: Rs 4.25 crore

Constituency primer

In this reserved segment of Yamunanagar district, a part of which falls in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, there are 220 panchayats and 262 villages. There are about 16,000 Muslim voters in this rural constituency, where Jats, Jat Sikhs and Gujjars are also in a sizeable number. The area lacks medical facilities.

Electoral history

2014: BJP’s Balwant defeated Pinki Chhapper of INLD by 14,146 votes.

2009: Raj Pal of Congress defeated Balwant, then in INLD, by 8,613 votes.

2005: Balwant as the INLD nominee defeated Deep Chand, an Independent, by 8,443 votes.

How he performed

Two new government degree colleges have started functioning, while a polytechnic college is near completion. The sewerage network in the constituency has been augmented. Three days a week, the MLA met people in three blocks of Sadhaura, Bilaspur and Saraswati Nagar. He ensured the installation of 200 tubewells and upgraded six government schools. Residents say the area lacks sanitation and medical facilities. The demand for a 50-bed hospital is pending.

MLA Quote

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar sanctioned developmental works worth Rs 1,000 crore for my segment. I gave priority to infrastructure and education. This segment has not seen development on such a scale.

By the way

Balwant has visited France, Holland, Germany and Belgium.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 21:54 IST