Haryana Assembly Polls: Chand Kamboj, Rania MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:22 IST

Educational qualification: Undergraduate

MLA’s quote: I decided to leave the Indian National Lok Dal after the rift in Chautala family. As a worker, I was confused. I joined the BJP because the government is working to bring development even to remote places. My prime focus is to develop Rania area.

Assets declared: Total- Rs 2.51 crore

Movable- Rs 64.49 lakh

Immovable- Rs 1.87 crore

Constituency primer: Until 2005, Rania was a part of Ellenabad assembly constituency and considered as the INLD citadel. Rania is famous for producing best quality Basmati rice and has given the country some of its top hockey players. Former India hockey team captain Sardar Singh also belongs to Rania. The town is the biggest grain market in Sirsa district.

Electoral History

2014: Ram Chand Kamboj of INLD defeated Gobind Kanda of HLP by 4,315 votes.

2009: Krishan Lal of INLD defeated Congress candidate Ranjit Singh by 3,651 votes.

2004: Rania was part of Ellenabad assembly constituency then.

How he performed: Residents of Rania say that Kamboj had made three major promises during the 2014 assembly elections – to bring canal water to solve the problem of drinking water, make Rania a subdivision and open a government college for girls. He was, however, able to get only the college. Being an opposition MLA worked to his disadvantage, Kamboj says. Naresh Kumar, a political expert from Rania, says Kamboj’s decision to join the BJP has disappointed his own workers, who were loyal to the INLD.

By the way: He was a boxer before he joined politics.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:21 IST