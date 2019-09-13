Haryana Assembly Polls: Dr Banwari Lal, Bawal MLA

assembly-elections

Dr Banwari Lal, is BJP MLA from Bawal assembly constituency of Haryana.

Educated at Rohtak medical college, he is a first-time MLA, who is also minister for public health with independent charge. He took voluntary retirement from government job and joined politics in 2004. He continued private practice till 2014.

Educational qualification: MBBS, MD

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 1.91 crore

Moveable: Rs 42 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 1.49 crore

Constituency primer: Bawal is an upcoming industrial town that falls under Rewari district. As per the 2019 poll data, the constituency had two lakh voters. The constituency has a sizeable Yadav population, but also has a number of Jats in few blocks. It has, however, been reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Electoral history:

2014: BJP’s Dr Banwari Lal defeated INLD’s Shyam Sunder by 37,391 votes.

2009: INLD’s Rameshwar Dayal defeated Cong’s Shakuntla Bhagwaria by 22,001 votes.

2005: Shakuntla as an Independent defeated Cong’s Bharat Singh by 3,121 votes.

How he performed: Bawal lacked education facilities, road infrastructure and didn’t get adequate attention for being away from political centre. Dr Lal says he managed to get a polytechnic college, an agri college and a women college in his constituency. A 100-bed ESI hospital, new bus stand and canal-based water supply in villages are among the big projects implemented during his tenure. The MLA claims that he ensured equal development and worked irrespective of party lines.

MLA’s quote: Bawal and other areas in south Haryana had witnessed little development and lacked infrastructure right since Independence. I focused on building schools, colleges and roads across the villages. Development works of Rs 400 crore were carried out in the constituency in last five years.

By the way: In his free time, Dr Lal likes to study medicine and attend to patients.

