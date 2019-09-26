Haryana Assembly Polls: Kavita Jain, Sonepat MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:41 IST

Kavita Jain is the BJP MLA from Sonepat assembly segment in Haryana.

Then a homemaker, Kavita Jain plunged into politics as a BJP nominee in 2009 and successfully contested the assembly elections. In 2014, she won with an impressive margin and was rewarded with Cabinet berth and plum portfolio of local bodies’ minister.

Educational qualification: MCom

Assets (Approx)

Total: ₹1.77 crore

Moveable: ₹1.3 crore

Immovable: ₹47 lakh

Constituency primer: Infamous as crime capital of Haryana, it is some 20km from the national Capital. Primarily an urban constituency, Sonepat has few pockets of rural voters. Indian National Lok Dal has never won from here. The segment is dominated by Punjabi community, Baniya , Brahamin and Jats.

Electoral history

2014: BJP’s Kavita Jain defeated Dev Raj Diwan of the Congress by 25,810 votes.

2009: In a close contest, BJP’s Kavita Jain defeated Congress’ sitting MLA Anil Kumar Thakkar by 2,657 votes.

2005: Anil Kumar Thakkar of Congress defeated independent nominee Rajiv Jain by 4,116 votes.

How she performed: The constituents uniformly praise the minister for fast-tracking developmental activities. She is credited for improving civic conditions, better road connectivity, beautification of the parks, developing good quality community centres and taking steps to curb crime by installing CCTV cameras in the entire city. While the four laning of old Delhi road is underway, setting up traffic park and ultra modern bus stand is a work in progress. But her rivals blame her for not solving the civic problems and the law and order situation.

Quote:My focus was on education, health, road construction, infrastructure and sanitation development works for 10 years. My poll plank in the upcoming assembly elections will be development. I have taken painstaking efforts to ensure all-round development of the constituency.

By the way: Her hawk-eyed husband Rajiv Jain is CM’s media adviser.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:41 IST