Haryana Assembly Polls: Lalit Nagar, Tigaon MLA

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:07 IST

A first-time MLA, Nagar comes from a political family. His uncle was an MLA as well as a minister from the same constituency. He became an NSUI member in ’85. He was an active Youth Congress leader. He fought assembly polls in ’09 and was defeated by 811 votes. However, he won in 2014 by 3,000 votes.

Educational qualification: BA, LLB

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 11.68 crore

Movable: Rs 48 lakh

Immovable: Rs 11.2 crore

Constituency primer:

Tigaon assembly constituency is largely dominated by Gujjars and has about 3 lakh voters. There also is a substantial population of Scheduled Castes and OBCs along with other Hindu communities. The constituency has a large number of unauthorised colonies that lack basic amenities, but they house a big number of voters.

Electoral history:

2014: Lalit Nagar of Congress got 57,423 votes while his nearest rival Rajesh Nagar of BJP was polled 52,470 votes.

2009: Krishan Pal of BJP got 39,746 votes against Congress’ Lalit Nagar, who got 38,928 votes.

How he performed: Lalit Nagar alleges the state government has discriminated against his constituency where little development has taken place. Whatever work that has been done in Tigaon, he says, was due to the protests and demonstrations they carried out along with people. Nagar says large number of colonies in Tigaon lack basic facilities like water, power, streets and sewage system. The schools in the constituency need to be upgraded while an ITI, college and bigger hospital are required to be set up there, he says.

MLA Quote

BJP’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is only on paper. This government has failed to deliver as development and economic growth in Tigaon as well as across the state doesn’t exist. Basic issues of water, power, road and employment have not been addressed.

By the way

His wife’s name is ‘Simla Nagar’.

