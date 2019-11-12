Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: BJP bets on new faces in Sindri, Jharia assembly seats

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:43 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped sitting legislators from Sindri and Jharia in Dhanbad district and reposed faith in new faces for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Indrajit Mahto has replaced sitting Sindri MLA Fulchand Mandal while Ragani Singh has got ticket from Jharia, replacing her husband Sanjeev Singh who is being tried in a local court in connection with the Neeraj Singh murder case. According to sources, Mandal was dropped owing to age factor.

Mahto, who is also chairman of the district 20-point programme implementation committee, is said to hold a sway over the two major communities in the Sindri constituency - Kurmi and Mahto. He had shown his strength during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to lay foundation stone for the Sindri fertilizer factory in the constituency.

Mahto said, “I have been party worker for long in the area. Party has shown confidence in me by replacing sitting MLA. I would work hard with support of all sections so that party retains seat. I will also seek blessing from the outgoing MLA.”

Taking to media, Ragini Singh said, “Party workers are my strength. Besides, our family has been serving the people of Jharia for long. Party once again has shown confidence in our family. Now with the blessing of mother Kunti Singh (former Jharia MLA and mother- in-law of Ragini) and husband Sanjeev Singh, I would fight and retain the seat for party. People will definitely repose faith in our family.”

Ragini is likely to face her sister -in- law Purnima Singh, widow of the slain former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh, who is cousin of Sanjeev Singh. Congress has recommended to make Purnima as party candidate form Jharia.

On the possibility of facing her sister-in-law, Ragini said, “It’s not an issue as people of Jharia have faith in Singh Mansion, especially in Kunti Singh.”

Outgoing MLA Sanjeev Singh had defeated Neeraj Singh (Congress candidate) by margin of 33661 votes in 2014 assembly elections .