JMM releases 6th list for Jharkhand assembly election, Mandu set to see clash of brothers

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:33 IST

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday released its sixth list of candidates and nominated Ram Prakash Bhai Patel, eldest son of late JMM leader Tek Lal Mahto who had represented Mandu assembly constituency in the past for five terms, as its candidate for the seat.

Ram Prakash’s nomination came as replacement of sitting MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, his younger brother who joined the BJP during this year’s Lok Sabha election.

The BJP has made Jai Prakash the party candidate from Mandu this time.

Now, as the JMM has fielded Ram Prakash, Mandu will witness an interesting poll battle between two brothers.

Jai Prakash won the 2011 by-election when the seat fell vacant after Tek Lal Mahto’s death. He retained the seat in 2014 assembly election as well. He also campaigned extensively for Hazaribag MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha in this year’s general polls.

Meanwhile, the JMM has also put to rest the ongoing dialogue with CPI (ML) Liberation and Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) over their possible inclusion in the grand alliance by nominating candidates from Rajdhanwar and Sindri. While the CPI (ML) had staked claims from six seats that include Rajdhanwar, the MCC was aiming for Nirsa and Sindri.

The JMM nominated Phulchand Mandal from Sindri, the seat that he had represented thrice. Sitting BJP MLA Mandal joined the JMM last week when the BJP denied him a party ticket.

The party reposed faith in Nizamuddin Ansari by fielding him from Rajdhanwar once again. Ansari had won the seat in 2009 on a JVM-P ticket but was defeated in 2014 when he contested on a JMM ticket.

The JMM reposed faith on its old warhorse from Dumri and Tundi. While Jagannath Mahto has been nominated from Dumri, former minister Mathura Prasad Mahto will test the poll waters from Tundi, the seat that he had represented twice in the past.