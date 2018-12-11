Madhya Pradesh election results: Will smaller parties play role of kingmaker in MP?

With the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked in a neck-and-neck fight in Madhya Pradesh, the focus is on smaller parties and independents who may play the role of kingmaker in case of a hung assembly.

Data from the Election Commission website at 2pm showed the BJP and the Congress leading in 110 seats each. Smaller parties and independents were ahead in 10 seats. The majority mark in the 230-member assembly is 116.

Among the smaller players, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led in three, and the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Sangharsh Dal led in one seat each. Independent candidates were ahead in four seats.

Most smaller parties were tight-lipped about which major party they would support.

“No party can form government without the BSP’s support. However, any decision on support will be taken by Behanji (BSP chief Mayawati),” said state BSP affairs president Pradeep Ahirwar.

The GGP, which has an influence in the Mahakoshal region of the state, also refused to divulge any details. GGP president Heera Singh Markam said, “There is no talk with anyone on support as of now. However, we will support a party which supports our ideology and issues.”

State Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said, “There is not talk with any party. Let’s wait for the results.” Butanother Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity, “The party leadership is in touch with the SP and BSP. Since the Congress had been a part of an alliance with the two parties in Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, it hopes that the two parties will extend their support to us.”

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “We are going to have a comfortable majority on our own.”

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:34 IST