e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan

Sanjay Nirupam wanted a party ticket for one of his loyalists from North West constituency from where Nirupam had fought Lok Sabha polls and lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar. He believes the party should have given the ticket to his supporter who had worked hard for his campaign during the Lok Sabha campaign .

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Surendra Gangan
Surendra Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sanjay Nirupam wanted a party ticket for one of his loyalists from North West constituency from where Nirupam had fought Lok Sabha polls and lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar.
Sanjay Nirupam wanted a party ticket for one of his loyalists from North West constituency from where Nirupam had fought Lok Sabha polls and lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar.(Bhushan Koyande/HT File Photo )
         

Differences within the Mumbai unit of Congress have again come to the fore as its former president Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday lashed out at his party for denying a party ticket to his loyalist and threatened not to campaign for the party during the Maharashtra state elections.In two tweets, Nirupam said he had asked for only one seat from Mumbai but the request had been turned down.

“I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier,in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. Its my final decision,” (sic) he tweeted.

His second tweet reads, “I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn’t seem far away(sic)”.

The Congress is yet to announce all Mumbai candidates.

ALSO WATCH | First Thackeray in poll fray: Aaditya files nomination after Mumbai roadshow

Sanjay Nirupam wanted a party ticket for one of his loyalists from North West constituency from where Nirupam had fought Lok Sabha polls and lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar.

Nirupam believes the party should have given the party ticket to his supporter who had worked hard for his campaign during the Lok Sabha campaign . “You need to promote the party workers who work hard during the elections. If the party doesn’t value such people, then what is the point,” he told HT.Nirupam has, however, said he will take a final call on continuing in the party after the state polls. Voting on Maharashtra 288 assembly seats is scheduled for October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24.

Mumbai Congress is divided into various factions which are at loggerheads with each other.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party leadership removed Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress president and replaced him with Milind Deora who resigned from the post following party’s defeat in Mumbai in Lok Sabha elections.

Just last month, actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar quit the Congress six months after joining the party and blamed “petty in-house politics” for the decision. Matondkar had written a letter to then Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora against Nirupam and his aides.Sanjay Nirupam had then advised Urmila Matondkar that she should stay put. “Infighting is part and partial of every organisations. We must fight against this instead of giving up..,” Nirupam, who had started out in the Shiv Sena before landing in the Congress many years ago, had then tweeted.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:29 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News