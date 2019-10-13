Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 live updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Ahead of upcoming election on October 21, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address poll rallies in Maharashtra today. Follow live update here
Ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra on October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address poll rallies in the state on Sunday.
PM Narendra Modi will hold a public rally in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon in the morning, he will then head to Bhandara to address a public meeting. Taking forward the BJP-Shiv Sena campaign, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah will also hold multiple rallies in the state through the day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandi is also scheduled to hold three election rallies in the state.
