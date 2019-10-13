Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 live updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Maharashtra

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra on October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address poll rallies in the state on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi will hold a public rally in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon in the morning, he will then head to Bhandara to address a public meeting. Taking forward the BJP-Shiv Sena campaign, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah will also hold multiple rallies in the state through the day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandi is also scheduled to hold three election rallies in the state.

11:05 am IST Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress campaign in Latur, Mumbai Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch the party;s election campaign in Maharashtra today. He is scheduled to address rallies in Latur and Mumbai.



