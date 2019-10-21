Maharashtra Exit polls 2019 live updates: Voting ends, next up exit polls
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019 live updates: All eyes are on exit polls as voting for Maharashtra assembly election will shortly conclude and exit polls aired by various TV channels will air result predictions. Follow live updates here
6:40 pm IST
6:30 pm IST
6:20 pm IST
6:15 pm IST
6:05 pm IST
6:00 pm IST
5:50 pm IST
5:35 pm IST
5:25 pm IST
5:15 pm IST
5:00 pm IST
Voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana across 378 constituencies concluded at 6 pm on Monday, following which TV channels will shortly begin airing exit polls after the EC mandated half an hour gap.
Polling across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra took place in a single phase election, where approximately 55% voters turned up to cast their vote till 6pm, according to data provided by ECI’s Voter Turnout app.
Exit polls are predictions based on responses of the people who have cast their votes. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes.
Here are the live updates of exit polls:
C-Voter predicts 192-216 seats for BJP- Shiv Sena alliance
ABP C-Voter has predicted 192-216 seats for the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, while win on 55-81 seats has been predicted for Congress and NCP alliance.
Times Now Exit Poll predicts 230 seats for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Here are the predictions according to Times Now exit poll
BJP+SHIV SENA: 230
CONGRESS+NCP: 48
OTHERS: 10
VOTE SHARE:
BJP+SHIV SENA: 54.20%
CONGRESS+NCP: 29.40%
OTHERS: 16.40%
BJP looks to retain power
The Bhartiya Janta Party, which is contesting on 164 seats, is looking to seek a second term in the state.
Voting in Maharashtra ends, next up exit polls
Voting in Maharashtra has ended with a voter turnout of 55% , as per data on ECI’s Voter Turnout app. All eyes are
2014 Maharashtra seat share
In 2014, the BJP had won the highest 122 seats, Shiv Sena had won 63, the Congress got 42 while the NCP won 41 seats.
Congress contesting on 147 seats, ally NCP on 121
The Congress- NCP alliance in Maharashtra is contesting on 268 out of 288 assembly seats, out of which the Congress will fight on 147 seats while the NCP has fielded candidates from 121 constituencies.
101 MNS candidates in fray
The (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) MNS, which is being led by Raj Thackeray, has fielded 101 candidates in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019.
BJP seeks second term
The BJP is seeking to come to power for a second term in Maharashtra. The party led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting on 164 seats, of which 14 are being contested by its smaller allies. Shiv Sena is contesting from 124 seats out of the 288 seats in the assembly.
Voters to seal fate of 3237 candidates in Maharashtra
As millions of voters cast their ballot in the Maharashtra assembly election today, they will be deciding the fate of 3237 candidates who are in the poll fray.
45% voter turnout in Maharashtra by 5 pm
By 5 pm, 45% voters turned up to cast their vote for Maharashtra assembly election. The voter turnout data is in accordance ECI’s Voter Turnout app.
TV channels to air exit polls shortly
Voting in Maharashtra will end at 6 pm and after a mandatory gap of half an hour, TV channels will begin airing exit polls.