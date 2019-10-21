Maharashtra Exit polls 2019 live updates: Voting ends, next up exit polls

Voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana across 378 constituencies concluded at 6 pm on Monday, following which TV channels will shortly begin airing exit polls after the EC mandated half an hour gap.

Polling across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra took place in a single phase election, where approximately 55% voters turned up to cast their vote till 6pm, according to data provided by ECI’s Voter Turnout app.

Exit polls are predictions based on responses of the people who have cast their votes. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes.

Here are the live updates of exit polls:

6:40 pm IST C-Voter predicts 192-216 seats for BJP- Shiv Sena alliance ABP C-Voter has predicted 192-216 seats for the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, while win on 55-81 seats has been predicted for Congress and NCP alliance.





6:30 pm IST Times Now Exit Poll predicts 230 seats for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance Here are the predictions according to Times Now exit poll BJP+SHIV SENA: 230 CONGRESS+NCP: 48 OTHERS: 10 VOTE SHARE: BJP+SHIV SENA: 54.20% CONGRESS+NCP: 29.40% OTHERS: 16.40%





6:20 pm IST BJP looks to retain power The Bhartiya Janta Party, which is contesting on 164 seats, is looking to seek a second term in the state.





6:15 pm IST Voting in Maharashtra ends, next up exit polls Voting in Maharashtra has ended with a voter turnout of 55% , as per data on ECI's Voter Turnout app.





6:05 pm IST 2014 Maharashtra seat share In 2014, the BJP had won the highest 122 seats, Shiv Sena had won 63, the Congress got 42 while the NCP won 41 seats.





6:00 pm IST Congress contesting on 147 seats, ally NCP on 121 The Congress- NCP alliance in Maharashtra is contesting on 268 out of 288 assembly seats, out of which the Congress will fight on 147 seats while the NCP has fielded candidates from 121 constituencies.





5:50 pm IST 101 MNS candidates in fray The (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) MNS, which is being led by Raj Thackeray, has fielded 101 candidates in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019.





5:35 pm IST BJP seeks second term The BJP is seeking to come to power for a second term in Maharashtra. The party led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting on 164 seats, of which 14 are being contested by its smaller allies. Shiv Sena is contesting from 124 seats out of the 288 seats in the assembly.





5:25 pm IST Voters to seal fate of 3237 candidates in Maharashtra As millions of voters cast their ballot in the Maharashtra assembly election today, they will be deciding the fate of 3237 candidates who are in the poll fray.





5:15 pm IST 45% voter turnout in Maharashtra by 5 pm By 5 pm, 45% voters turned up to cast their vote for Maharashtra assembly election. The voter turnout data is in accordance ECI’s Voter Turnout app.



