Maharastra assembly elections 2019: Voting taking place in 288 constituencies

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:28 IST

Polling began in Maharashtra on Monday as electors started coming to vote in the 288 assembly constituencies across the western state since 7am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis urged voters to exercise their right to franchise.

“Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers,” the Prime Minister tweeted in the morning.

Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 21 October 2019

“Voting is our Right, Voting is our Duty, And voting is an integral part of democracy. DO VOTE!” Fadnavis also posted on Twitter.

मतदान हा आपला अधिकार आहे,

मतदान हा आपला हक्क आहे,

लोकशाहीच्या पवित्र पर्वातील ते अभीन्न अंग आहे.

मतदान अवश्य करा...! #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls #VoteKarMaharashtra #Vote4Development pic.twitter.com/L5iyQ8etXv — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) 21 October 2019

Two prominent alliances are pitted against each other: the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena, which formed the government in the state between 2014 and 2019, and the Congress- Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) combine.

The BJP is contesting 164 seats and its partner Shiv Sena on 126 seats.

Meanwhile, the NCP-Congress alliance is together fighting on 263 seats, with the Congress contesting on 146 seats and the NCP on 117 seats.

The other prominent parties such as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is contesting 242 seats and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on 103 seats.

The BJP is set to go up against the opposition party Congress in 94 seats in the state, while the Sena will take on the opposition in 52 seats.

There are 96,661 polling stations, 89,839,600 voters and 3,237 candidates in the fray from the state. Of these, 36 constituencies are in Mumbai and its suburbs, with 9,989 polling stations, 9,817,344 voters and 333 candidates.

Maharashtra recorded a 55.23% voter turnout with Mumbai clocking 57.32% for the Lok Sabha elections, less than five months ago.

However, the state’s performance in the previous assembly elections of 2014 was much better with a voter turn out of 63.38% and 51.21% in Mumbai.

The votes will be counted on October 24 along with Haryana.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 09:28 IST