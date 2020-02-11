e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Counting in Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency about to begin shortly

Counting in Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency about to begin shortly

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at New Delhi Assembly seat. Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal is contesting against AAP candidate and current Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sunil Yadav of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Poll Counting for Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency will take place on February 11.
Poll Counting for Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency will take place on February 11.(PTI)
         

New Delhi is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,37,924 eligible voters in this constituency. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Romesh Sabharwal of Indian National Congress and Sunil Yadav of the BJP. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had won the seat in 2015 and in 2013. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from New Delhi seats are:

Arvind Kejriwal -- AAP

Romesh Sabharwal -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

Sunil Yadav -- BJP

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
3rd ODI Live: Kohli, Shaw counter attack after NZ strike early
3rd ODI Live: Kohli, Shaw counter attack after NZ strike early
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news