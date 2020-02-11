Counting in Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency about to begin shortly

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:40 IST

New Delhi is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,37,924 eligible voters in this constituency. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Romesh Sabharwal of Indian National Congress and Sunil Yadav of the BJP. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had won the seat in 2015 and in 2013. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from New Delhi seats are:

Arvind Kejriwal -- AAP

Romesh Sabharwal -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

Sunil Yadav -- BJP