Counting in Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency about to begin shortly
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at New Delhi Assembly seat. Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal is contesting against AAP candidate and current Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sunil Yadav of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:40 IST
New Delhi is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,37,924 eligible voters in this constituency. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Romesh Sabharwal of Indian National Congress and Sunil Yadav of the BJP. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had won the seat in 2015 and in 2013. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from New Delhi seats are:
Arvind Kejriwal -- AAP
Romesh Sabharwal -- INC
Sunil Yadav -- BJP
