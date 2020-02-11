Counting begins in Palam

assembly-elections

Palam is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 2,27,210 eligible voters in this constituency. Bhavna Gaur is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Nirmal Kumar Singh of Rashtriya Janta Dal and Vijay Pandit of the BJP. AAP’s Bhavna Gaur had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Palam seats are:

Bhavna Gaur -- AAP

Nirmal Kumar Singh -- RJD

Vijay Pandit -- BJP