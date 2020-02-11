Counting begins in Palam
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Palam Assembly seat. RJD candidate Nirmal Kumar Singh is contesting against AAP candidate Bhavna Gaur and Vijay Pandit of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:28 IST
Palam is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 2,27,210 eligible voters in this constituency. Bhavna Gaur is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Nirmal Kumar Singh of Rashtriya Janta Dal and Vijay Pandit of the BJP. AAP’s Bhavna Gaur had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Palam seats are:
Bhavna Gaur -- AAP
Nirmal Kumar Singh -- RJD
ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term
Vijay Pandit -- BJP
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.