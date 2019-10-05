PM Modi to campaign for BJP in poll-bound Haryana, hold 4 rallies

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:45 IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies while home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh will address 12 rallies each in poll-bound Haryana.

A party press release said that Modi will hold rallies in Ahirwal, Jatland, GT road and northern regions to cover all the 90 seats of the state. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goel, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (UP), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Jairam Thakur (HP), will also campaign for the party candidates in Haryana.

Cine actors and MPs Hema Malini and Sunny Deol are also likely to address the rallies.

Sonia, Manmohan to campaign too

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the party candidates in Haryana. Beside these leaders, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Salman Khurshid will also address rallies in the state, said a release issued by the state Congress.

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, including Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Kamal Nath (MP), willcampaign for the Congresscandidates.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 08:15 IST