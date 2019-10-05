e-paper
PM Modi to campaign for BJP in poll-bound Haryana, hold 4 rallies

Apart from PM Modi, other BJP leaders who will campaign for the party for October 21 Haryana assembly polls include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:45 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PM Modi and several other BJP leaders will campaign for the party for the Haryana assembly polls .
PM Modi and several other BJP leaders will campaign for the party for the Haryana assembly polls . (PTI File )
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies while home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh will address 12 rallies each in poll-bound Haryana.

A party press release said that Modi will hold rallies in Ahirwal, Jatland, GT road and northern regions to cover all the 90 seats of the state. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goel, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (UP), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Jairam Thakur (HP), will also campaign for the party candidates in Haryana.

Cine actors and MPs Hema Malini and Sunny Deol are also likely to address the rallies.

Sonia, Manmohan to campaign too

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the party candidates in Haryana. Beside these leaders, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Salman Khurshid will also address rallies in the state, said a release issued by the state Congress.

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, including Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Kamal Nath (MP), willcampaign for the Congresscandidates.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 08:15 IST

