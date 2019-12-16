e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Assembly Elections

PM Modi urges people to vote in 4th phase of Jharkhand Assembly Election

“Today is the fourth round of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of the sacred festival of democracy,” PM Modi tweeted.

assembly-elections Updated: Dec 16, 2019 08:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
JPrime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Jharkhand, Dec 15, 2019.
JPrime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Jharkhand, Dec 15, 2019. (ANI )
         

As polling for the fourth phase of Assembly elections began in Jharkhand on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to be a part of the festival of democracy by coming out to vote in maximum numbers.

“Today is the fourth round of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of the sacred festival of democracy,” Modi tweeted.

According to Election Commission, polling is being held in a total of 15 Assembly constituencies, including from the districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad today.

The Assembly constituencies where elections are being held today include -- Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.

tags
top news
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
J&K to Assam, government moves swiftly for national security
J&K to Assam, government moves swiftly for national security
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa: All you need to know about the ₹13.75 lakh superbike
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa: All you need to know about the ₹13.75 lakh superbike
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news