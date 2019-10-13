e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had alleged “irregularities” in the Rafale deal under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally at Chandivali in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally at Chandivali in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is back on campaign trail for the assembly election in Maharashtra, targeted the BJP over the Rafale jet deal, claiming there was “guilt” in the minds of party leaders for “mistakes” it made in the deal. He explained Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to France to receive the first Rafale fighter jet as an example of that “guilt”.

“It seems the Rafale deal is still hurting the BJP...(If not) Why Rajnath Singh went to France to receive the first fighter jet?” he asked while addressing a poll rally in Chandivali assembly constituency in Mumbai, his second in the day.

In Chandivali, sitting Congress MLA Naseem Khan is seeking another term against Shiv Sena’s Dileep Lande.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had alleged “irregularities” in the Rafale deal under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi repeats Rafale scam charge ahead of Maharashtra polls

 

“There has been some guilt in the minds of BJP leaders that they have made a mistake in the Rafale deal. Even Defence officials had claimed that PM Narendra Modi is interfering in the Rafale fighter jet deal. No one can run away from this truth, neither Narendra Modi, nor Amit Shah or the BJP. The truth will catch them one day,” he said.

He said everyone knows that the Rafale deal was controversial and “some kickbacks were given”.

“The deal still hurts (the BJP) and hence our defence minister went to France to collect the first fighter plane. So far, no one ever had gone to the supplying nation to collect the fighter plane like this,” Gandhi said.

Earlier this week, Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale fighter jet from France on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Singh, who attended the handover ceremony of the first Rafale fighter jet at aircraft maker Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, southwestern France, called it as “historic” moment and said that it would boost strategic ties between India and France.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of “dividing and looting” the country like the British did in pre-Independence period.

The “BJP is dividing and looting India like the British did in pre-Independence period. Wherever BJP leaders go these days they cause division and unrest,” he alleged.

Accusing the BJP of “favouring” certain corporate houses, Gandhi said it has become apparent that they also are looting the country.

“There was a time when the US president was saying that Indian economy can compete with the US economy. Nobody now says it,” Gandhi said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:30 IST

tags
top news
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News