Rohtas Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting to start at 8 am

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:35 IST

Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government. The current Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22, 2020. The voting happened in a total of 70 assembly constituencies and one of them is Rohtas Nagar Assembly seat. It’s a part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, ten candidates contested from the Rohtas Nagar seat. This year, there are nine candidates contesting from different parties. They are:

Jitender Mahajan - Bharatiya Janata Party

Vipin Sharma - Indian National Congress

Sarita Singh - Aam Aadmi Party

Trivender - Bahujan Samaj Party

Manish Kumar - Nyay Party

Anupam Sharma - Independent

Pankaj Gupta – Independent

Mukesh Babu Saxena - Independent

Sanjeev Kumar - Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)

The sitting MLA of Rohtas Nagar constituency is Sarita Singh of Aam Aadmi Party. In 2015, she contested against BJP’s Jitender Mahajan and secured 62,209 votes. While Mahajan got 54,335 votes, INC’s Vipin Sharma received 15,548 votes. During Delhi Elections 2020, the three parties BJP, INC, and AAP have fielded the same candidates.

In 2015, Rohtas Nagar had 1,91,580 registered voters. Out of the total number, 1,01,777 were male voters and 89,793 female. In previous election, NOTA (None of The Above) was 0.2 per cent.