e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Rohtas Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting to start at 8 am

Rohtas Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting to start at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes will start for Rohtas Nagar seat. This year AAP candidate Sarita Singh is fighting against Congress candidate Vipin Sharma and BJP candidate Jitender Mahajan.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A person is casting vote (representational image).
A person is casting vote (representational image). (HT File Photo)
         

Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government. The current Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22, 2020. The voting happened in a total of 70 assembly constituencies and one of them is Rohtas Nagar Assembly seat. It’s a part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, ten candidates contested from the Rohtas Nagar seat. This year, there are nine candidates contesting from different parties. They are:

Jitender Mahajan - Bharatiya Janata Party

Vipin Sharma - Indian National Congress

Sarita Singh - Aam Aadmi Party

Trivender - Bahujan Samaj Party

Manish Kumar - Nyay Party

Anupam Sharma - Independent

Pankaj Gupta – Independent

Mukesh Babu Saxena - Independent

Sanjeev Kumar - Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)

The sitting MLA of Rohtas Nagar constituency is Sarita Singh of Aam Aadmi Party. In 2015, she contested against BJP’s Jitender Mahajan and secured 62,209 votes. While Mahajan got 54,335 votes, INC’s Vipin Sharma received 15,548 votes. During Delhi Elections 2020, the three parties BJP, INC, and AAP have fielded the same candidates.

In 2015, Rohtas Nagar had 1,91,580 registered voters. Out of the total number, 1,01,777 were male voters and 89,793 female. In previous election, NOTA (None of The Above) was 0.2 per cent.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
3rd ODI Live: Jamieson cleans up Agarwal in 2nd over
3rd ODI Live: Jamieson cleans up Agarwal in 2nd over
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news