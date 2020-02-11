Delhi Election Results 2020: Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:08 IST

Prashant Kishor, the political strategist who was sacked by Nitish Kumar from the Janata Dal United, appeared to link the Aam Aadmi Party’s performance in the Delhi elections to the protests against the amended citizenship law.

In a tweet after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP consolidated its lead position with 57 out of 70 seats, Prashant Kishor tweeted his thank you message to Delhi voters.

“Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!” Prashant Kishor tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had roped in Indian Political Action Committee, the election strategy firm set up by Prashant Kishor, for the campaign in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor has been one of the sharpest critics of the citizenship law that enables the government to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring muslim-majority countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Kishor was also one of the early politicians to underscore that the citizenship law, if combined with the proposed citizens’ register, held the potential to harass people from the muslim community.

It was his insistence on this line against the Bharatiya Janata Party that was the starting point of his falling out with Nitish Kumar, particularly after the JDU became part of the BJP-led coalition for the Delhi elections. As part of this arrangement in Delhi to help the BJP reach out to voters from Bihar, the JDU contested two seats - Burari and Sangam. That experiment clearly didn’t work.

At the end of the sixth round, AAP candidate in Burari Sanjeev Jha has got 62 per cent of the votes as compared to the Janata Dal United candidate’s 22 per cent. In Sangam Vihar, AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya is set to get twice as many votes as the JDU candidate.