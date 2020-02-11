e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Election Results 2020: Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU

Delhi Election Results 2020: Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU

In a tweet after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP consolidated its lead position on 57 out of 70 seats, Prashant Kishor tweeted his thank you message to Delhi voters.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Political Strategist Prashant Kishor at AAP party office.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Political Strategist Prashant Kishor at AAP party office. (ANI)
         

Prashant Kishor, the political strategist who was sacked by Nitish Kumar from the Janata Dal United, appeared to link the Aam Aadmi Party’s performance in the Delhi elections to the protests against the amended citizenship law.

In a tweet after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP consolidated its lead position with 57 out of 70 seats, Prashant Kishor tweeted his thank you message to Delhi voters.

“Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!” Prashant Kishor tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had roped in Indian Political Action Committee, the election strategy firm set up by Prashant Kishor, for the campaign in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor has been one of the sharpest critics of the citizenship law that enables the government to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring muslim-majority countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Kishor was also one of the early politicians to underscore that the citizenship law, if combined with the proposed citizens’ register, held the potential to harass people from the muslim community.

It was his insistence on this line against the Bharatiya Janata Party that was the starting point of his falling out with Nitish Kumar, particularly after the JDU became part of the BJP-led coalition for the Delhi elections. As part of this arrangement in Delhi to help the BJP reach out to voters from Bihar, the JDU contested two seats - Burari and Sangam. That experiment clearly didn’t work.

At the end of the sixth round, AAP candidate in Burari Sanjeev Jha has got 62 per cent of the votes as compared to the Janata Dal United candidate’s 22 per cent. In Sangam Vihar, AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya is set to get twice as many votes as the JDU candidate.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
LIVE: Bengal CM congratulates Kejriwal, says ‘people have rejected BJP’
LIVE: Bengal CM congratulates Kejriwal, says ‘people have rejected BJP’
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Brezza vs Brezza: Has Maruti Suzuki packed a punch in compact SUV space
Brezza vs Brezza: Has Maruti Suzuki packed a punch in compact SUV space
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news