Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP in the lead
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Tilak Nagar Assembly seat. Congress candidate Raminder Singh Bamrah is contesting against AAP candidate Jarnail Singh and Rajiv Babbar of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updatesassembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:50 IST
Tilak Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,46,940 eligible voters in this constituency. Jarnail Singh is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Raminder Singh Bamrah of Indian National Congress and Rajiv Babbar of the BJP.
AAP’s Jarnail Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Tilak Nagar seats are:
Jarnail Singh -- AAP
Raminder Singh Bamrah -- INC
Rajiv Babbar -- BJP
Currently, AAP’s Jarnail Singh is leading in this constituency.
