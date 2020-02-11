Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP in the lead

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:50 IST

Tilak Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,46,940 eligible voters in this constituency. Jarnail Singh is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Raminder Singh Bamrah of Indian National Congress and Rajiv Babbar of the BJP.

AAP’s Jarnail Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Tilak Nagar seats are:

Jarnail Singh -- AAP

Raminder Singh Bamrah -- INC

Rajiv Babbar -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Jarnail Singh is leading in this constituency.