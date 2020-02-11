e-paper
Trilokpuri Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Trilokpuri Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Trilokpuri Assembly seat. Congress candidate Vijay Kumar is contesting against AAP candidate Rohit Kumar and Kiran of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:33 IST
Hindustan Times
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The counting of votes on Trilokpuri Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi assembly election 2020 here.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat are:

Kiran - BJP

Raghu Raj Singh - Others

Rohit Kumar - AAP

Vijay Kumar - INC

Ajay Chauhan - Others

Akshtiz Birmani - Others

Rajesh Kumar - Others

Vikram - Others

Kavita Rani Singh - Independent

Mayank Kumar - Others

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Trilokpuri assembly saw eight candidates fight it out. Raju Dhingan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Kiran Vaidya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 29,754 votes. AAP’s Raju Dhingan bagged 74,907 votes, while BJP’s Kiran Vaidya secured 45,153 votes.

Congress’s Brahm Pal received 4,149 votes. Dhingan got 58.6 per cent of the votes, while Vaidya received 35.3 per cent of the votes. Congress’s Pal secured a mere 3.3 per cent of the votes in Trilokpuri seat.

