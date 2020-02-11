Trilokpuri Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Trilokpuri Assembly seat. Congress candidate Vijay Kumar is contesting against AAP candidate Rohit Kumar and Kiran of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:33 IST
The counting of votes on Trilokpuri Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.
Follow LIVE updates on Delhi assembly election 2020 here.
The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat are:
Kiran - BJP
Raghu Raj Singh - Others
Rohit Kumar - AAP
Vijay Kumar - INC
Ajay Chauhan - Others
Akshtiz Birmani - Others
Rajesh Kumar - Others
Vikram - Others
Kavita Rani Singh - Independent
Mayank Kumar - Others
In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Trilokpuri assembly saw eight candidates fight it out. Raju Dhingan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Kiran Vaidya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 29,754 votes. AAP’s Raju Dhingan bagged 74,907 votes, while BJP’s Kiran Vaidya secured 45,153 votes.
Congress’s Brahm Pal received 4,149 votes. Dhingan got 58.6 per cent of the votes, while Vaidya received 35.3 per cent of the votes. Congress’s Pal secured a mere 3.3 per cent of the votes in Trilokpuri seat.
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.