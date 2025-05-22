Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
3 zodiac signs who get lucky in love when Mars in Leo Trines Venus in Aries on May 22, 2025

BySoumi Pyne
May 22, 2025 05:10 PM IST

Horoscope today: Let's find out how the 3 zodiac signs will experience love luck when Mars in Leo trines Venus in Aries today.

Two planets, Mars and Venus, are in trine on May 22, 2025, bringing a big wave of confidence, passion, and romance. According to astrological experts and planetary alignments, these are a few zodiac signs that are likely to witness love and romance at their centre stage. Whether it's a bold move in dating or sparks flying in existing relationships, the vibe is full of fire and fun. Let's find out if your sign will be on the love luck list today.

Mars in Leo Trines Venus in Aries on May 22, 2025
How Mars in Leo Trine Venus in Aries impact these zodiac signs?

Aries:

You’re shining extra bright today, Aries! With Mars in Leo lighting up your fun and flirty side, and Venus in your sign, love is bold and exciting. Whether you're making the first move or showing off your creative side, confidence is your secret weapon. Own your charm!

Leo:

All eyes are on you today. You’re glowing with confidence, and it’s magnetic! Mars is in your sign, turning up the heat, while Venus adds sparkle to your house of travel and new experiences. You could meet someone exciting on an adventure—or just fall in love with life all over again.

Sagittarius:

You're feeling romantic and inspired, Sagittarius. This Mars-Venus fire combo lights up your house of love and adventure, making it the perfect time to flirt, create, or reconnect. You might crush on someone new, or feel butterflies for someone from the past.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Thursday, May 22, 2025
