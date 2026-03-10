Aries Horoscope Today for March 10, 2026: You must be ready to take up risks in a project

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle prosperity with happiness Avoid all factors that may ruin the love life. Score high at the job today. You may also consider investments with high profits. Heath is positive today. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sincere in both love and job. Manage wealth smartly today for a better tomorrow. Your health is also in good shape.

Aries Love Horoscope Today Keep your communication strong today. Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the day, your partner will love spending time with you. The second part of the day is also good to discuss the love affair with the parents. Consider taking a new step in the love affair. You may also have a tough time convincing your lover to go on a vacation together. There can also be interference from a third person in the love affair, which may take things in the wrong direction.

Aries Career Horoscope Today Avoid hard words at a team session. Minor hiccups over the deadlines may happen today. You must be ready to take up risks in a project. This will help you maintain a strong profile. Do not let a senior get upset with your attitude. Pick the day to update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come as the day progresses. Businessmen may have trouble in partnerships that demand immediate settlement.

Aries Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. This will help you make smart investments in the stock market. You may have trouble settling some dues. However, it is a good time to buy electronic appliances and a vehicle. You may also consider settling a financial issue with a sibling today. Traders may have issues related to payments. A client may also delay the transaction, leading to financial issues. Today is a good day to donate money to social causes.

Aries Health Horoscope Today Health is good. This means you will have relief from pain in the joints and eyes. There will be some trouble with sleep today. You may practice yoga and meditation to resolve this crisis. Stay away from stress and maintain a friendship with people who have a positive attitude. Children may also complain about minor cuts while playing.

Aries Sign Attributes Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby Aries Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)